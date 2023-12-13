Police nab suspect in series of Montreal West Island business break-ins

MONTREAL
    Montreal police (SPVM) have made an arrest after a series of break-ins in West Island businesses.

    Justin Charland, 33, was apprehended on Dec. 7 in Kirkland and appeared in the Montreal courthouse the next day on multiple charges. He remains in custody.

    Police believe he "smashed the windows of around ten businesses in order to steal cash and valuables."

    "The suspect is believed to have acted mainly at night when the targeted establishments were closed," the SPVM said in a news release. "Taking advantage of the absence of witnesses, he allegedly threw a stone through the shop windows, shattering them. The investigation team believes that he used this same modus operandi 10 times in as many shops and shops."

    The SPVM said he stole "modest" amounts of money and valuables but caused "significant" damage to businesses.

    Police add that extra patrols were deployed, and two SPVM stations dedicated officers to the case.

    While searching Charland's residence, police say evidence and alleged stolen items were seized.

    Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact the Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133. 

    AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why

    A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.

