Police nab suspect after series of smash-and-grab robberies of Ahuntsic businesses

Montreal police say a 59-year-old man suspected of causing "extensive" damage by smashing the windows of nine businesses in Ahuntsic to steal cash and other items has been arrested.

Police said the man was arrested Wednesday at his home where officers allegedly found several pieces of evidence.

Always acting at night, the suspect threw bricks or paving stones through the storefronts on and around Fleury Street, which contributed to "a source of insecurity for the area's business community," police said in a news release.

The suspect is expected to face several charges while investigators examine whether or not he was involved in similar crimes in the past.

Police recommend taking steps to protect businesses from theft and vandalism, including adding a motion detection lighting system, making sure the windows are clear so they are visible from the outside, and installing a security system or surveillance cameras.