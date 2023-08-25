Police make three arrests, seize prohibited guns in Montreal

A man who was riding a bicycle in a Montreal park with a sawed-off shotgun was one of three people arrested in recent weeks in the police's fight against gun crime.

Police said in the first case, on Aug. 11 around 8:30 p.m., patrol officers in the Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood spotted a man who matched a description from a report of someone behaving suspiciously near parked vehicles near Arthur-Léveillé Street and 4th Avenue.

After initially refusing to identify himself, the man was arrested. During a search, police found a loaded 32-calibre handgun.

The following day, at around 4 a.m. in Old Montreal, two police officers helped a fellow officer who stopped a driver with a suspended driver's licence. One of the two passengers in the car, whom police said appeared to be nervous, started "showing all the signs of a person carrying a weapon" as he exited the car."

The 25-year-old man was arrested and police found a loaded 9mm handgun in his clothing.

A third gun seizure happened on Aug. 22 in Ville-Marie. Four officers stopped a "suspicious-looking man" riding his bike in Charles S. Campbell Park around 11 p.m. After speaking with the man, the officers saw that he allegedly had stolen bottles of alcohol on him.

The 41-year-old man was arrested and, during a search, police found a pellet gun and a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun.

Montreal police work with provincial police to combat gun crime and ask anyone with information to share with officers to call 911 or file an anonymous report at 514-393-1133.