Police say one person has been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed near a Montreal high school Tuesday afternoon and sent to hospital in critical condition.

Montreal police say a dispute between two groups of people at about 2:40 pm led to the stabbing on Broadview Avenue near John Fisher Avenue in Pointe-Claire.

“According to the first information that we received, it was an altercation between two groups and while the altercation was ongoing, the victim was injured in the upper body by a sharp object," said Montreal police spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

She added that police are trying to determine if there are any witnesses or surveillance footage that can help them in the search for a suspect.

A driver passing by saw the victim and picked him up to help him, but first responders then arrived and rushed him to the hospital.

The boy is in critical condition with stab wounds to the upper body, police said. The scene is next to St-Thomas High School, although police say the stabbing took place off school property, on the street.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board said it could not confirm if the victim was a student of the school, but did say that some of the students involved were from St-Thomas.

Darren Becker, director of communications for the school board, said classes will resume tomorrow and that support will be available for anyone who witnessed the event or who needs counselling.

Police say anyone with information is urged to call 911 or reach out anonymously and confidentially to Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.

"The teachers were only saying it was some kind of commotion. I walked by the window and it's just a mess of buses and students at the window," said one Grade 8 student at St. Thomas.

"I didn't know what was happening, so I turned around and went back to what I was doing. And then after I heard everyone was crying and someone actually got hurt."

With files from CTV Montreal's Luca Caruso-Moro