

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old.

Emily Morin didn’t return to her Verdun home after school on December 20.

According to police there’s a strong possibility that she may be in the St-Jean-sur-Richelieu area.

Morin weighs 50 Kg, is 160 cm tall and has red hair. She was last seen wearing a kaki green coat and a multicoloured backpack.

She is Anglophone and knows very little French.

Anyone with information is asked to call Info-Crime at 514 393-1133 anonymously and confidentially.