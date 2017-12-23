Police looking for Verdun teen missing since December 20
Emily Morin has been missing since December 20.
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, December 23, 2017 8:29PM EST
Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old.
Emily Morin didn’t return to her Verdun home after school on December 20.
According to police there’s a strong possibility that she may be in the St-Jean-sur-Richelieu area.
Morin weighs 50 Kg, is 160 cm tall and has red hair. She was last seen wearing a kaki green coat and a multicoloured backpack.
She is Anglophone and knows very little French.
Anyone with information is asked to call Info-Crime at 514 393-1133 anonymously and confidentially.
