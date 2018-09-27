

CTV Montreal





Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who robbed a mosque in August.

Last month, more than $700 was taken from the Dorval mosque.

Mosque president Mehmet Deger was outside mowing the lawn when the theft happened.



"We were going to buy meat and food for the refugee families, so the money is gone,” he said.

“[The thieves] should ask for help if they need the money. The youth should understand that, or the needy should understand that we are very helpful people. We are helping everyone.”

It’s far from the only time the mosque has been targeted.

In the past eight years, it has been vandalized no less than 11 times.

Windows and doors have been broken, and graffiti has been spray-painted on its exterior.

This time, however, the suspects were caught on camera.

The first male has dark hair and a tattoo on his right forearm, while the second is Caucasian, with a stocky build and brown beard. He was wearing a Denver Broncos baseball cap.

After taking off with the money, the two then left in a grey SUV.

Police are asking anyone with information on who these men are to call 911.