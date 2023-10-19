Montreal

    • Police looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted a Montreal metro employee

    Montreal police (SPVM) are searching for a suspect they say assaulted a Montreal metro employee and damaged their vehicle on July 3, 2023. SOURCE: SPVM Montreal police (SPVM) are searching for a suspect they say assaulted a Montreal metro employee and damaged their vehicle on July 3, 2023. SOURCE: SPVM

    Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect police believe assaulted a metro employee.

    The SPVM say that a white male between 40 and 50 entered the Joliette metro station on July 3 in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough at 1:20 a.m. and allegedly insulted the metro (Societe de transport Montreal - STM) staff member and threw an object at him before allegedly chasing the employee to his vehicle.

    "To escape, the victim took refuge in his car, which was damaged by the suspect to the tune of more than $5,000," the SPVM said in a news release.

    The suspect spoke French, had a short white and black beard, and was wearing a white shirt with blue and green pants, with a beige fishing hat.

    Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 911 or visit a local police station.

    Rewards of up to $3,000 may be awarded by Info-Crime Montreal for information leading to the arrest of suspects.  

