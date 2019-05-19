

CTV Montreal





A 27-year-old man was shot on Saturday night and is now recovering in hospital.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. near the corner of Recollets Ave. and Martial St. in Montreal North.

The victim is in stable condition and police are on the hunt for any suspects.

They've found an edged weapon but aren't sure if it played any role in the incident.

"We are looking for camera footage to see if we can identify a suspect in this event," said Manuel Couture of the SPVM.

The victim isn't cooperating with police.

"It makes it harder for our investigators," Couture said.

"Not impossible but harder."