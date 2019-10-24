Police looking for six men bilking West Islanders with repair scam
One of six suspects who police allege have been scamming West Islanders with a fraudulent repair scheme. (Photo: SPVM)
MONTREAL - The economic crimes division of the Montreal police department is seeking the public's help in finding six men who police allege have bilked several West Island residents with a fraudulent repairs scam.
Police say the suspects - who are pictured above and below - range in age from 25 to 45 and speak English with thick Irish accents.
Investigators allege the suspects have been going door-to-door in the West Island offering to repair the walkways of homes; when a client agrees, the suspects get paid in full up front and then disappear without doing any of the agreed-upon work.
Police are asking anyone with information on the suspects to call 911, visit their local police department or contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.
