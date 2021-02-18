MONTREAL -- The Laval police department (SPL) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man charged with sexual assault who violated conditions and is at large.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kevin Scott, 29, on Oct. 19 for breach of conditions in connection with sexual assault and death threat charges from Aug. 2020.

�������� ���� ������������������ : ���������������� ������������������́

Le SPL recherche Kevin Scott, 29 ans. Un mandat d’arrestation a été émis pour des accusations de bris de condition, en lien avec un dossier d’agression sexuelle.

➡️ Détails : https://t.co/ku4gU2McH7 pic.twitter.com/jPPgXEkAwk — Police Laval (@policelaval) February 18, 2021

He was ordered to remain in a drug rehab centre while awaiting trial, but allegedly violated court-ordered conditions and fled the centre Oct. 17, according to an SPL news release issued Thursday.

Police say he may be in the Laval or Saint-Jerome regions.