Police looking for Quebec man who dove into a river to escape the cops

A Surete du Quebec helicopter searches the Kitigan-Zibi reserve south of Maniwaki, Que., Wednesday April 30, 2008., where a 70-kg male lion went loose late Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick A Surete du Quebec helicopter searches the Kitigan-Zibi reserve south of Maniwaki, Que., Wednesday April 30, 2008., where a 70-kg male lion went loose late Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon