Police looking for Quebec man who dove into a river to escape the cops

Quebec provincial police are looking for a man who threw himself into a river in the Lanaudiere region after being chased by officers.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) reported that shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, divers and a helicopter were heading to Saint-Lin-Laurentides to participate in the search.

The SQ said that around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, patrol officers tried to intercept a vehicle driving with its headlights off on Saint-Isidore St., also known as Route 335. At the sight of the patrol car, the individual chose to accelerate, and the pursuit began.

The suspect abandoned his car at the private entrance of a residence on 12th Ave. a little further on. He got out and, according to police, dove into Rivière Jourdain.

Police reported in the morning that no one appeared to have witnessed what happened.

First responders will search the river banks that runs through the municipality and in the water.