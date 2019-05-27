

CTV Montreal





The Surete du Quebec is asking for the public’s help locating a 17-year-old Notre-Dame-de-L’Ile-Perot girl who has been missing since Sunday night.

Marie-Pier Leroux’s parents said they fear for her safety.

She was last seen wearing a denim coat with “Korea” written on it the back and a butterfly design.

She stands 5’3, weighs 100 lbs and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-800-659-4264.