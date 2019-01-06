Featured Video
Police looking for missing man last seen in Rosemont
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, their local police unit, or Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.
Published Sunday, January 6, 2019 6:02PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 6, 2019 6:10PM EST
The SPVM is asking the public for help in locating Simon Levesque, a 45-year-old caucasian man with brown eyes and a shaved head.
Levesque was last seen on Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. in his home on St. Michel Blvd in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.
He is approximately 5’7, weighs 180 lbs, and frequents the Hochelaga and Centre-Sud areas.
Police are fearful for Levesque’s life because he has expressed suicidal thoughts.
