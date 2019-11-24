MONTREAL -- Montreal police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Nov. 20.

Yudits Rachel Ventura Guerra was last seen that morning at her home in Riviere-des-Prairies. Police said they have reason to fear for her safety.

She is a Hispanic woman who stands 1.6 metres tall and weighs 55 kilograms. She has black hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.