Police looking for missing 17-year-old girl
Published Sunday, November 24, 2019 11:32AM EST
Yudits Rachel Ventura Guerra, 17, was last seen in her Riviere-des-Prairies home on the morning of Nov. 20. (Photo: SPVM)
MONTREAL -- Montreal police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Nov. 20.
Yudits Rachel Ventura Guerra was last seen that morning at her home in Riviere-des-Prairies. Police said they have reason to fear for her safety.
She is a Hispanic woman who stands 1.6 metres tall and weighs 55 kilograms. She has black hair and black eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.