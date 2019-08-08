Featured Video
Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl
Montreal police said they fear for the safety of 15-year-old Catherine Moskal who was last seen on Aug. 1, 2019. (Photo: SPVM)
CTV Montreal staff
Published Thursday, August 8, 2019 5:04PM EDT
Montreal police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who’se been missing since Aug. 1.
Catherine Moskal was last seen in the L’Ile-Bizard-Ste-Genevieve borough that day. Police said she might be found in the Montreal North or Laval areas and there was a possible sighting in Laval’s Viau neighbourhood on Aug. 6. Police said they are concerned for her safety due to some of her friends and associates.
Moskal has medium brown hair and brown eyes. She has a Chinese symbol and Orthodox cross tattooed on her wrists and speaks French.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contat Info-Crime Montreal at 615-393-1133 or their website.
