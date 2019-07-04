Featured Video
Police looking for missing 14-year-old boy
Montreal police are looking for 14-year-old Tomas Lebeau Ste-Marie, who was last seen on July 3, 2019 at Joliette metro station.
Montreal police are asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.
Tomas Lebeau Ste-Marie was last seen at 2:45 p.m. at the Joliette metro station in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maissoneuve. His family said they fear for his safety as he requires medication which he was not in possession of.
The family said he could possibly be in the Verdun or Longueuil areas.
Lebeau Ste-Marie stands 5’6 and weighs 210 lbs, has light blue eyes and long blond hair. He speaks French.
He was last seen wearing ‘KAPPA’ black sports pants and black sports jacket and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.
