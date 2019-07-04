

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Tomas Lebeau Ste-Marie was last seen at 2:45 p.m. at the Joliette metro station in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maissoneuve. His family said they fear for his safety as he requires medication which he was not in possession of.

The family said he could possibly be in the Verdun or Longueuil areas.

Lebeau Ste-Marie stands 5’6 and weighs 210 lbs, has light blue eyes and long blond hair. He speaks French.

He was last seen wearing ‘KAPPA’ black sports pants and black sports jacket and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.