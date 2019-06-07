

CTV Montreal





Terrebonne police are asking for the public’s help locating a 30-year-old man who has been missing since March 7.

Scott Andrew MacKinnon, who also goes by the name Jesse, was last seen at the Pierre Le-Gardeur Hospital Centre. He stands 6’2, weighs 161 lbs and has brown hair and eyes. He speaks English but also understands and speaks accented French.

MacKinnon suffers from schizophrenia. He is known to move between Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City and Fredericton but his mode of transportation is unknown.

Police said MacKinnon may have a neglected appearance.

Anyone with information can confidentially contact Terrebonne police at 450-471-4121 and mention fire number TRB-190326-017.