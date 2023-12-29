MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police look for missing Montreal man last seen in Victoriaville

    Tshiuetin Bacon (SQ) Tshiuetin Bacon (SQ)

    Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help locating a 40-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday.

    Tshiuetin Bacon was last seen on Dec. 28 in Victoriaville, although police specify that he is from Montreal.

    He was travelling on foot and "has no fixed home," according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

    Bacon is 5'8" and weighs 160 pounds, with long brown hair and green eyes.

    "Those close to him have reason to fear for his health and safety," the SQ said in a press release Friday.

    Anyone with information on Bacon's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the SQ directly at 1-800-659-4264. 

