MONTREAL -- A preventative police lockdown is underway at high school in Longueuil following reports of threats against students made mid-afternoon Friday..

Longueuil police say the lockdown at Heritage Regional High School in the Saint-Hubert borough of the city on Montreal's South Shore. The school is located on Chambly Rd., not far from the intersection of Highway 30 and Route 112.

Police say the school administration contacted them because they had received threats targeting students.

Police say staff and students are safe inside the building and that no one has been injured. An external security perimeter has also been set up as officers try to locate the person who made the threat.

Longueuil police are urging parents not to go to the school at this time, adding that further instructions will be sent shortly by school's administration.





Heritage Regional School High was also in a police lockdown in February 2019 due to threats.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

