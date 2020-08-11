MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating after receiving calls about two armed robberies about 20 minutes apart at an Ahuntsic-Cartierville apartment early Tuesday morning.

Police received the first call around 2:40 a.m. for an attempted robbery that had taken place at an apartment building on de Salaberry St.

When a man in his 30s showed up to the building – for an unknown reason – he was met by a woman and two men who attempted to rob him, police say. He was able to flee the scene without being robbed or harmed.

Just 20 minutes later, police received another call from a man in his 40s about a similar attack after he visited the building. The suspects managed to rob the second victim, but he wasn’t harmed.

Intervention groups and a SWAT team were on scene Tuesday morning to attempt to locate the suspects and better understand the circumstances surrounding the event.