Police investigating two fires at Saint-Michel garage in 24 hours
Police are investigating a fire that broke out in a Saint-Michel garage early Tuesday morning / Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal
MONTREAL -- The Montreal police arson squad is investigating suspicious fires started in a Saint-Michel garage two nights in a row.
Around 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a 911 call about a car that was on fire in a building located on Jarry St. near Pie-IX Blvd.
Though firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly on Tuesday, damage to the building was significant in comparison to Monday's fire that resulted in only minor damages.
Witnesses claimed to have seen three people flee the scene on Monday when the first fire began.
The SPVM’s arson squad will analyze the scene later today to better understand the circumstances surrounding the events.
No one was injured during the fires and there are no suspects so far.