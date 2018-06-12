Police investigating suspicious death of a woman in Kuujjuaq
photo: CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 12:26PM EDT
Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Kuujjuaq, in Northern Quebec.
According to investigators from the Surete du Quebec, the body of a 28-year-old woman was discovered in a residence on Tuesday morning after a call to the Kativik Regional Police Force.
She was pronounced dead on-scene, and a perimeter was erected.
SQ officers are attempted to clarify the circumstances of the death. Police said the body bore signs of violence, prompting an inquiry.
A forensic technician was dispatched to do a sweep of the scene.
No arrests have been made.
