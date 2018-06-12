

CTV Montreal





Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Kuujjuaq, in Northern Quebec.

According to investigators from the Surete du Quebec, the body of a 28-year-old woman was discovered in a residence on Tuesday morning after a call to the Kativik Regional Police Force.

She was pronounced dead on-scene, and a perimeter was erected.

SQ officers are attempted to clarify the circumstances of the death. Police said the body bore signs of violence, prompting an inquiry.

A forensic technician was dispatched to do a sweep of the scene.

No arrests have been made.