MONTREAL -- Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in the Laurentian town of St-Marthe-sur-le-Lac on Saturday.

At 9:15 a.m., Lac des Deux-Montagnes police were called to an apartment over an argument between two people. When they arrived, police found the lifeless body of a 64-year-old woman.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police arrested a 47-year-old man at the scene. The Surete du Quebec was called into to investigate the circumstances surround the death.

Police did not specify any links between the victim and the suspect.