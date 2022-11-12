Police investigating 'suspicious death' in Monteregie, Que.

An investigation is underway Saturday night in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, in Quebec's Montérégie region, following a death police are calling "suspicious."

The case is being handled by Quebec's provincial police force (SQ).

As of the early evening, SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay could only confirm that a file has been opened regarding a "suspicious death."

More details are expected. No information about the victim has yet been disclosed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 12, 2022.

This is a developing story. More to come.