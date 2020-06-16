MONTREAL -- Police are investigating after three cars parked in a line were found on fire in the Town of Mount Royal Monday night.

Around 10:15 p.m. police were called to the scene on Duncan Rd. near the Manella Rd. intersection where they found the vehicles in flames.

Montreal Police have launched an investigation after three cars went up in flames in a targeted attack in TMR.@CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/3cx7Ywr4XB — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) June 16, 2020

While the cars endured significant damage, surrounding buildings were not affected.

The investigation has been turned over to the arson squad who will likely analyze footage from surveillance cameras, police said.

A single witness told police they saw someone leave the scene on foot.

“We don’t know if that was related to this event or not,” said Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

There are no suspects so far.