Police investigating shooting on Montreal's South Shore
Published Friday, March 12, 2021 6:33AM EST Last Updated Friday, March 12, 2021 7:07AM EST
MONTREAL -- Chateauguay police are looking for suspects after shots were fired in the municipality on Montreal's South Shore.
Police say they received a call around 7 p.m. Thursday night about gunshots that rang out on St. Joseph Blvd. near d'Anjou Blvd.
Police said there were no reported injuries, and an investigation is underway.
