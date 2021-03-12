MONTREAL -- Chateauguay police are looking for suspects after shots were fired in the municipality on Montreal's South Shore.

Police say they received a call around 7 p.m. Thursday night about gunshots that rang out on St. Joseph Blvd. near d'Anjou Blvd.

In #Chateauguay overnight where police are looking for a shooting suspect after several shots were fired in the area Saint-Joseph boulevard near Dubois street. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/ogL6cb9hbV — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) March 12, 2021

Police said there were no reported injuries, and an investigation is underway.

