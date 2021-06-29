MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating after a man was injured in a possible shooting in downtown Tuesday night.

Around 7:35 p.m. police received a 911 call about a report of of gunshots in Ville-Marie near the intersection of Ontario St. East and Dorion Street.

A 22-year-old man was injured by a “sharp object and/or a gunshot,” according to Const. Julien Levesque.

He is being treated in hospital and so far police have not made any arrests.

Investigators were on site Tuesday evening to try to determine what happened.