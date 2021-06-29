Advertisement
Police investigating report of gunshots in downtown Montreal
CTV News Montreal
Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 10:32PM EDT
A Montreal police car is seen Friday, April 5, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating after a man was injured in a possible shooting in downtown Tuesday night.
Around 7:35 p.m. police received a 911 call about a report of of gunshots in Ville-Marie near the intersection of Ontario St. East and Dorion Street.
A 22-year-old man was injured by a “sharp object and/or a gunshot,” according to Const. Julien Levesque.
He is being treated in hospital and so far police have not made any arrests.
Investigators were on site Tuesday evening to try to determine what happened.