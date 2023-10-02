Montreal

    • Police investigating possible arson of two vehicles in Montreal

    Montreal police (SPVM). FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Montreal police (SPVM). FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

    Montreal police are launching an investigation to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the possible arson of two vehicles in the LaSalle borough on Sunday night.

    Emergency services learned at around 3:45 a.m. on Monday that two vehicles were engulfed in flames in the driveway of a residence on Tremblay Avenue.

    Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, but the flames had had time to cause "major" damage to the two vehicles. The exterior facade of the residence was also damaged by the flames.

    "According to initial information received, traces of accelerant were found at the scene, which is why the investigation has been transferred to the arson squad," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Jeanne Drouin.

    No arrests had been made in this case at the start of the day.

    The vehicles have been towed away for analysis, and the SPVM investigation is continuing.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 2, 2023.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What you need to know about the election of a new Speaker

    On Tuesday, MPs will be electing a new Speaker of the House of Commons, in the wake of Anthony Rota's resignation. It will be a day for the Canadian political history books, as well as a day full of pomp and procedure. Here's what you need to know about the role, the contenders, and the process.

    Minimum wage rises in six provinces, but is it enough?

    Amid a cost-of-living crisis driving up food bank visits and economic anxiety, the minimum wage increased in six provinces today – but both advocates and critics fear it may not be enough to tackle the overarching problem.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News