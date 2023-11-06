MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police investigating infant's suspicious death on Montreal's North Shore

    Police cruisers are parked outside a home in Bois-des-Filion, on Montreal's North Shore, after a suspicious death of an infant on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) Police cruisers are parked outside a home in Bois-des-Filion, on Montreal's North Shore, after a suspicious death of an infant on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

    Police are investigating a suspicious death of an infant after they were called to a home on Montreal's North Shore late Monday afternoon.

    At around 5:30 p.m., police from the Terrebonne/Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion intermunicipal police service went to a residence on 34th Avenue in Bois-des-Filion after receiving a report of a "seriously injured infant."

    "Despite their efforts, the child was pronounced dead on the spot," police said in a news release.

    Police are interviewing several witnesses as they try to determine the circumstances that led to the child's death.

    Local police are also working with Quebec provincial police.

    Police are reminding the public that any information about criminal activity can be passed on to them by calling 450-471-4121 or via the Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-711-1800.  

