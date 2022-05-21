Police investigating homicide in Quebec's Eastern Townships, man arrested

Quebec provincial police have arrested after what they are calling a homicide on Saint-Paul St., in Farnham, Que. Friday afternoon.

A man was found unconscious in a residence, shortly before 1 p.m., and his death was pronounced by a doctor at the hospital about an hour southeast of Montreal.

"At the scene, officers arrested another man who will be interviewed by investigators," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

Members of the animal control team were called by the police to take charge of several dogs on the scene.

The SQ's Crimes Against the Person team is continuing its investigation.