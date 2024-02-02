MONTREAL
    • Police investigating homicide in Montreal North

    An SPVM police cruiser. (CTV News file photo) An SPVM police cruiser. (CTV News file photo)
    Police are investigating after a man was killed in Montreal North Friday evening.

    According to the SPVM, the man, who is around 30, was the victim of an armed assault in a park near Savard Avenue and Albert-Brosseau Boulevard.

    Police were called to the scene around 5:40 p.m.

    First responders attempted to revive the man but he was declared dead on site. 

    The investigation is ongoing.

