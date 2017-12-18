

CTV Montreal





Police are investigating after hate messages were sent to several synagogues in Montreal and Toronto.

It appears the same message was sent to Beth Ora and Shaare Zedek synagogues as well as a place of worship in Ontario.

Montreal police confirmed they received two complaints on Monday.

Employees at the synagogues contacted police, as well as B'nai Brith.

Daniel Koren of B'nai Brith Canada said the synagogues in Montreal called Monday morning to report the letters -- as did at least three other synagogues across the country.

"They had received in the mail very anti-Semitic propaganda very reminiscent of Nazi propaganda, and it was exactly the same letter saying 'Jewry will perish' and it was the Star of David covered in blood," said Koren.

This week Jewish people are celebrating Hannukah.

"This was indeed a co-ordinate attack on the Jewish community... it seems like it was a deliberate attempt to ruin our holiday," said Koren.

Advocacy groups said there has been a steady increase in the number of hate crimes reported in Montreal and Quebec in the past five years, and Montreal police opened a new Hate and Incident Crimes Unit in May 2016.

"Last year was the worst year on record for the 36 years that we've been doing this," said Koren.