

CTV Montreal





Police are investigating early morning gunshots in the Ville Marie borough on Monday.

According to a police spokesperson, a 911 call was placed at 3:30 a.m. about a fight on Ste-Helene near Notre-Dame.

When police arrived, several people were seen fleeing the scene. The potential witnesses did not cooperate with police.

Police said there was at least one gunshot, but no victim was found.

A perimeter was erected, closing Ste-Helene between Notre Dame and Le Moine and Recolet beween McGill and St-Pierre.