Police investigating four stabbings and two shootings over a violent Montreal weekend

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a series of stabbings and shootings over a violent weekend in Montreal

THREE STABBINGS ON OVERNIGHT

The SPVM is investigating three assaults that left people with stab wounds in the hospital overnight from Saturday to Sunday.

First responders received a call around 3:15 a.m. Sunday after a 25-year-old woman was stabbed in Westmount.

"The victim was walking on the sidewalk and the suspect stabbed her," said police spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

Westmount public safety officers made the call after witnessing the altercation at the intersection of Maisonneuve Blvd. and Roslyn Ave.

The woman suffered injuries to her upper body from a sharp object, according to police, and was transported to hospital in critical condition.

She remains in the hospital with in serious but stable condition.

A suspect was arrested, and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Earlier that morning, two victims were transported to hospital after they were both stabbed outside a bar on St. Denis St. in the Ville-Marie borough.

The SPVM says the victims, age 24 and 34, were transported to hospital with upper-body injuries, but their lives are not in danger.

Police received a call around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday reporting an altercation which began inside the bar and moved to the street.

Three suspects have been described to investigators, who will study video surveillance footage to help determine their identities.

THREE VIOLENT ASSAULTS FRIDAY

Police are also investigating three violent assaults that occurred late Friday night in the east end of Montreal, two of which involved firearms.

In separate events that occurred around the same time, two men were shot.

One victim, 19, was hit by several bullets to the upper body in the Riviere-des-Prairies borough and was rushed to a hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Just a few minutes earlier in the Saint-Leonard borough, a 35-year-old man was shot. His condition is stable but he will require several surgeries.

Later that night in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough, another 19-year-old man was attacked with a knife. His condition is also stable.

Police are investigating the three deadly assaults, and no arrests have been made as of Monday morning.