    • Police investigating fires in two parked cars in Montreal North

    Montreal police are investigating two fires in vehicles parked on a street in Montreal North area early Thursday morning.

    Firefighters were called to Balzac Avenue near Henri-Bourassa Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. They quickly extinguished the fires in both cars, parked one behind the other.

    The cause of the fires is unclear and therefore the Montreal police arson squad in investigating, said police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier.

    It is so far unclear if the fire is criminal and there are no suspects, said Gauthier.

