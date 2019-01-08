

CTV Montreal





Police in the Montreal suburb of Sainte Therese are investigating a fire that broke out late Monday in a vacant building.

The fire started at 10 p.m. in a commercial building on Dubois St. near Hogue St. that has been empty for months, if not years.

Firefighters from Sainte Therese, Blainville, and Boisbriand were brought in to put out the flames and ensure there were no hotspots.

Nobody was in the building at the time and nobody was hurt extinguishing the fire.

Damage to the vacant building was extensive.

The Therese-de-Blainville police force has now begun an investigation to determine if the fire was deliberately started.