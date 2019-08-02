Featured Video
Police investigating fight interrupted by hit-and-run
CTV Montreal staff
Published Friday, August 2, 2019 5:27PM EDT
Montreal police are investigating an apparent hit-and-run that was caught on video and shared on social media.
The video shows a scuffle between several men that was interrupted when a car plowed into the group and then drove off.
Police didn’t say where or when the incident took place but that they were aware of it and were looking into it.
