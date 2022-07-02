Police investigating early morning fire at Montreal market

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after an early morning fire in a commercial establishment in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Police report that a 5 a.m. 911 call prompted firefighters to the scene of a market on Charles-de-la Tour St. near Louvain St. West.

After inspecting the scene, firefighters paged the SPVM.

"They found some elements on the scene that led them to think that it was probably of a criminal nature," said SPVM spokesperson Gabrielle Youakim.

There were no injuries, and investigators are now looking into the cause of the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.