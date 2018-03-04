

CTV Montreal





Three men in their 20's were taken in for questionning after a downtown altercation left a man, also in his 20's, with stab wounds to the upper body.

Police said they received a 911 call just after 6 p.m. about a fight in progress on de la Gauchetiere near Saint-Timothee in the Ville Marie borough.

Upon arrival, they located the victim, who was conscious, and he was transported to hospital. His injuries were not critical.

Shortly afterwards police located three other men who may have been implicated in the scuffle. They are being held in a detention centre and will be questionned by police.

The motive for the attack is unknown, but police say the four men knew each other.

De la Gauchetiere was temporarily closed, but has since reopened to traffic.