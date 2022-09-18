Police investigating death of woman and baby in Riviere-du-Loup, Que.

Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a woman and her baby who were found in a Riviere-du-Loup, Que. park on Saturday afternoon.

Police say people walking in the park found the bodies at the base of a cliff shortly before 2 p.m. and called emergency services.

A 37-year-old woman and her six-month old son were found dead.

Police say all signs suggest the deaths were the result of a conscious act by the woman.

However, they say the investigation remains ongoing.

Riviere-du-Loup is located around 200 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.