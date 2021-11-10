MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the attempted murder of a 69-year-old man in the Rivere-des-Praries borough Wednesday.

The man’s life is not in danger, according to police. He presented himself to the hospital early Wednesday evening with at least one upper-body gunshot wound.

Shots were heard around 4:30 on Gouin Blvd., near Paul-Dufault Ave.

No suspect has been identified; the SPVM says the incident is being investigated as an attempted murder.

The SPVM’s canine unit was deployed to search the scene.

This is a developing story