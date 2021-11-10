Advertisement
Police investigating attempted murder of 69-year-old man in Rivere-des-Praries
Published Wednesday, November 10, 2021 8:16PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 10, 2021 8:59PM EST
A 69-year-old man was shot in Rivere-des-Praries Nov. 10. but his police say his injuries aren't life-threatening.
MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the attempted murder of a 69-year-old man in the Rivere-des-Praries borough Wednesday.
The man’s life is not in danger, according to police. He presented himself to the hospital early Wednesday evening with at least one upper-body gunshot wound.
Shots were heard around 4:30 on Gouin Blvd., near Paul-Dufault Ave.
No suspect has been identified; the SPVM says the incident is being investigated as an attempted murder.
The SPVM’s canine unit was deployed to search the scene.
This is a developing story