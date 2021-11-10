MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the attempted murder of a 69-year-old man in the Rivere-des-Prairies borough Wednesday.

The man’s life is not in danger, according to police. He presented himself to the hospital early Wednesday evening with at least one upper-body gunshot wound.

Shots were heard around 4:30 on Gouin Blvd., near Paul-Dufault Ave.

No suspect has been identified and no arrests have been made; the SPVM says the incident is being investigated as an attempted murder.

The SPVM’s canine unit was deployed to search the scene, which remains blocked off as police continue their investigation.

This is a developing story