MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police investigating after woman stabbed in Laval

    File photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) File photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

    Laval police are investigating after a woman was stabbed Thursday evening.

    Police were called to a home near the corner of Paradis Road and Saint Elzéar Boulevard East in the city's Vimont district.

    Police did not release any further details.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News