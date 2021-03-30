Police are investigating a suspicious death of a woman who was hospitalized at the Charles-Le Moyne hospital in Longueuil.

The woman reportedly died on March 25, though details of her death have not been released by police, nor the reason for her hospitalization.

Longueuil police were contacted by the regional health board (CISSS de Monteregie-Centre), who are collaborating in the investigation.

Investigators are in the process of meeting everyone who was in contact with the deceased while she was hospitalized.