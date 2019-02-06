Featured Video
Police investigating after two people found dead in Cote-St-Luc home
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a home on Cavendish Boulevard in Cote-St-Luc Wednesday night.
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 11:23PM EST
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a home on Cavendish Boulevard in Cote-St-Luc Wednesday night. Police and firefighters suspect that the elderly man and woman may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
Firefighters arrived at the scene, at just after 9 p.m. Once inside the bungalow, they discovered both bodies in an upstairs bedroom. In the home’s garage, they found signs that a car had been running for quite some time. The car, they say, appeared to have run out of gas.
More details to come.
