

CTV Montreal





An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a home on Cavendish Boulevard in Cote-St-Luc Wednesday night. Police and firefighters suspect that the elderly man and woman may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Firefighters arrived at the scene, at just after 9 p.m. Once inside the bungalow, they discovered both bodies in an upstairs bedroom. In the home’s garage, they found signs that a car had been running for quite some time. The car, they say, appeared to have run out of gas.

More details to come.