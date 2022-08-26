Police investigating after shots fired at a property belonging to the Accursos

Police officers with the Régie de Police du Lac des Deux-Montagnes are canvassing an area of Deux-Montagnes, northwest of Montreal, after receiving a call about potential gunfire.

A spokesperson for the force told news media that the shots were fired at 2 a.m. at a home believed to belong to a family member of former construction contractor Tony Accurso, but that further checks were needed to confirm this information.

Television footage shows patrol cars blocking access to a stretch of street in the area of du Lac Boulevard and 15e Avenue.

The shooting occurred in the same area police investigated last Tuesday morning following a complaint of shots fired at a family's home; no one was hurt.

It is not known if Friday's possible shooting targeted the same property.

There were no injuries and it appears no one was in the house at the time of the incident.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 26, 2022.