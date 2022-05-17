Police investigating after possible gun sighting near Montreal high school

Students at a high school in Montreal North are waiting for news as police investigate a report of a possible gunman nearby.

A caller reported possibly seeing someone with a gun, outdoors, a few blocks from Ecole Secondaire Henri-Bourassa, Montreal police told CTV News.

Officers are in the area verifying whether there is, in fact, someone with a gun nearby.

Meanwhile, they've set up a perimeter and notified the school, which is nearby. They didn't say exactly where the person was allegedly spotted.

Pointe-de-l'Ile Service Centre director Valerie Biron confirmed that a concerning call came in this afternoon.

"A team was quickly dispatched and the end of classes was delayed to allow police to verify the seriousness of the call," she said.

"The students remained in the safety of their classrooms throughout the intervention, along with their teachers."

Biron said officers inspected the school and confirmed that it was secured and students and staff were allowed to leave around 3:45 p.m.

"Parents were informed of the situation by email and were invited to debrief their children," said Biron.

Psychologists will be available to any students or staff who need assistance over the next few days.

Last year several Montreal schools were briefly closed as a precaution after a series of hoaxes.

This is a developing story that will be updated.