Advertisement
Police investigating after man stabbed in Old Montreal
Published Monday, May 17, 2021 9:03PM EDT Last Updated Monday, May 17, 2021 9:26PM EDT
A Montreal police car is seen Friday, April 5, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Share:
MONTREAL -- Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was stabbed Monday night in Old Montreal.
The man was stabbed at least once in his lower body around 8:25 p.m. at Place Jacques Cartier following an altercation with other people, according to Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.
The victim's injuries are not considered serious and he is not cooperating with police, Brabant said.
No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate the incident.