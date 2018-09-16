Featured Video
Police investigating after man shot, wounded in Plateau
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, September 16, 2018 10:23AM EDT
A 27-year-old man remains in critical condition after an attempted murder in the Plateau on Saturday night.
Police officers patrolling St-Laurent Boulevard on foot heard gunfire near Pine Avenue at around 2 a.m.,
Officers first noticed shell casings on the ground before locating the victim, who was lying on the street.
He was struck by projectiles in the upper body, police said, and his life is still in danger.
The victim was not previously known to police.
Several people witnessed the event, since the boulevard is closed to traffic for its weekend sidewalk sale.
Police will continue their investigation.
No suspects were arrested.
Latest Montreal News
- Day 25: Campaign promises on education, online commerce and culture
- PQ candidate Michelle Blanc in hot water over social media posts
- New legislation will ban sale of products bearing a cannabis leaf
- Westmount bans smoking in public parks, green spaces
- Universities and CEGEPs creating new sexual assault policies