MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police investigating after man found dead in Lachine apartment

    File photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) File photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

    Montreal police are investigating after the suspicious death of a man in the city's west end Wednesday evening.

    Police say they received a 911 call at around 5:30 p.m. about an unconscious man in an apartment building near the intersection of Duranceau Avenue and Des Érables Street in Lahcine.

    When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s with upper body injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police have set up a perimeter around the scene as they begin to investigate the cause and circumstances of the man's death.

    This is a developing story. More details to come.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests

    A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.

    'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.

    Live updates

    Live updates Hamas frees 10 Israeli women and children, 4 Thai nationals

    A group of 10 Israeli women and children and four Thai nationals have been handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross late Wednesday, the Israeli military said. The release was expected to be followed by Israel freeing 30 Palestinian prisoners. Two Russian-Israeli women were also freed in a separate release earlier Wednesday evening and have arrived back in Israel.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News