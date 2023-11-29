Police investigating after man found dead in Lachine apartment

Montreal police are investigating after the suspicious death of a man in the city's west end Wednesday evening.

Police say they received a 911 call at around 5:30 p.m. about an unconscious man in an apartment building near the intersection of Duranceau Avenue and Des Érables Street in Lahcine.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s with upper body injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have set up a perimeter around the scene as they begin to investigate the cause and circumstances of the man's death.

This is a developing story. More details to come.